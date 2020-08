LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – As the global coronavirus pandemic continues, in Michigan lawmakers at the State Capitol are dealing with the challenges presented by the virus.

In this 6 News Capital Rundown Web Extra, Michigan Senate Republican Majority Leader Mike Shirkey talks with 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick and opens up about the COVID-19 impact on the Legislature and how the people of Michigan will get through these challenging times.