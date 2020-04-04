Web Extra: Tim Skubick’s Capital Rundown take on school closings, Whitmer and the White House

This has been another remarkable week as the world continues to fight the deadly spread of COVID-19.

In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an Executive Order closing K-12 public school buildings for the remainder of this school year.

Whitmer also continues to be in the national spotlight even though her very public spat with President Donald Trump appears to be cooling.

Those topics have 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick thinking. He shares his thoughts in the Capital Rundown Web Extra video above.

