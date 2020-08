LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – First-term Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin now knows who she will be facing in the November election.

In 2018 Rep. Slotkin was elected in the traditionally Republican 8th Congressional District and now faces a challenge from candidate Paul Junge.

The congresswoman sat down for an interview with the 6 News Capital Rundown and you can see the entire conversation in the video above.