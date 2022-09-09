LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re now less than two months from election day.

On this week’s edition of the Capital Rundown, we take a break from the races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state to talk about other important races on the ballot.

We’re talking about three ballot initiatives, all of which were in the headlines this week.

That’s after the Michigan Supreme Court cleared the way for three different initiatives to go before voters on Nov. 8.

Two groups appealed to the high court after the Michigan Board of State Canvassers blocked the proposals in a partisan tie vote.

But late Thursday, the court made its decision and ordered the canvassers to put both the voting rights and reproductive rights initiatives before voters in November.

But this decision will also have implications outside the proposals that are now on the ballot.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick said he now expects a bigger turn out from Democrats, which would likely be a boost for Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other Democrats. You can hear all of Skubick’s thoughts on this episode of The Rundown.

Plus, we hear from Hillary Scholten, a Democrat running for the 3rd Congressional District in Michigan.

We also discuss a new poll from EPIC-MRA that shows a large majority of Michiganders support having more strict gun laws.

And of course, we discuss the latest national news that developed throughout the week.

For that and a lot more, watch THE CAPITAL RUNDOWN!