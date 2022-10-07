LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The two candidates for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District faced off in their second debate ahead of the 2022 election.

The debate was held at the WLNS studio and was hosted by our very own Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick.

FULL DEBATE

After the debate, 6 News anchor Jorma Duran sat down with Skubick to hear his thoughts on the action.

“First of all, I was struck by the couple of areas in which these two actually agreed on something. The social security raising. They were dead set against that,” Skubick said.

“Another interesting thing: the death penalty. Here, you had the liberal democrat who basically said she was for the death penalty in some limited cases, and he the supposed Republican conservative was against it.”

The two candidates were also asked about corporate tax rates, the plethora of ads running for both sides and much more.

