LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Want to keep up with Michigan politics? Then you should watch the Capital Rundown.

In this week’s show, the rundown discusses the second gubernatorial debate between Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

Other important news discussed in this week’s rundown includes Republican Liz Cheney reaching across the aisle to endorse Elissa Slotkin for Michigan’s new 7th Congressional District.

We also took a look into the Republicans and Democrat’s close race for control of the Capitol, as well as updates on how absentee ballots will impact election results and news about verdict from the Gov. Whitmer kidnapping trial.

It’s a jampacked edition of Capital Rundown that you don’t want to miss.