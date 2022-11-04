LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Due to absentee ballots being counted late, Matthew DePerno could appear to be victorious over Dana Nessel on election night.

However, after all the votes are tallied, there could be a much different picture just 24 hours later.

“When it comes to this race for Attorney General, it’s tough to find the right description. Is it a cliffhanger or one that’s too close to call? Well, whatever it is, it’s getting a lot of attention because normally an incumbent Attorney General like Dana Nessel would have a pretty comfortable lead at this juncture over somebody who is virtually unknown with the electorate,” said 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick. “But come to find that somebody is almost in a statistical dead heat with the Attorney General, depending on which poll you’re looking at.”

In this segment, Skubick breaks down the race for AG and how the results may come in. You can watch his full analysis in the video player above.