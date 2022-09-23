LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Absentee ballots for the November election will be available to Michigan voters later this week, and we’re just a little more than six weeks away from election day itself.

With that in mind, we have a snap-shot of where things stand for multiple races on this week’s edition of the Capital Rundown.

A new polls shows how things are going in the top three state-wide races, a couple of ballot initiatives, and even a congressional race.

We start the show with the top of the ballot, where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has built a nice lead over Tudor Dixon.

We also look at how Whitmer’s messaging is being received compared to Dixon’s, the race for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, the latest with former President Trump, and Shri Thanedar’s moment of fame being featured on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!

