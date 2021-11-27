What’s happening in D.C. this week?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two items on the D.C. docket this week have been higher gas prices and the Build Back Better plan’s intentions.

Michiganders continue to see pressure at the pump with a gallon of gas costing $3.31 on average, according to AAA on Saturday, November 27. That matches the U.S. average, which now stands at $3.39 per gallon. The rising costs, which hit a 7-year high this week, continue to plague the Biden Administration.

“Now, the White House blames this on foreign oil countries that are not cooperating with allowing more oil out there,” according to WLNS Washington Correspondent Raquel Martin.

In order to help quell the price surge, President Biden directed the Department of Energy to release 50 million barrels of crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an attempt to drive down gas prices. Experts predict the cuts are expected to only lower costs by 10 to 15 cents per gallon.

The Biden Administration is taking these steps ahead of the holiday season when millions of Americans are expected to travel.

“See at the pump, but nonetheless, the White House says it was critical that they take these steps, especially during the holiday seasons, when a lot of families are trying to stretch every penny they have. And a lot of them also traveling and trying to bring a middle income families and also lower income families, some sort of relief as we enter these last few weeks of the year,” said Martin.

To learn more about the Build Back Better plan, and what that means for Americans, you can watch the interview in the playhead above.

