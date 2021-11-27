White House Climate Advisor talks carbon footprints and electric vehicle infrastructure

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week, WLNS had an opportunity to catch up with the White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy.

We asked McCarthy what step needs to be taken in the next 5 to 10 years to reduce the nation’s carbon footprint?

McCarthy cites moving towards a clean energy future, specifically with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, as well as the Build Back Better agenda.

McCarthy says that the government’s plans to reduce “one gig” of greenhouse gases is more than one would expect.

“In case anybody that any of the listeners don’t know that’s 1 billion metric tons. So we are going to literally cut our greenhouse gas emissions in half by 26. That’s a big deal. That’s what we need from every country,” said McCarthy.

President Joe Biden’s recently passed infrastructure plan includes funding for electric vehicle charging stations around the country McCarthy says getting more Americans in electric vehicles is crucial.

“We have to make sure that people are comfortable driving electric vehicles. They know they have to know that they can drive all the way across the country and back and have the stops. They need to be able to juice up if you will,” said McCarthy.

