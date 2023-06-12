https://castlewealthgroup.com/

The firm was founded in 2005. Since its inception, our firm has been dedicated to helping families plan, protect and preserve what is important to them. With an exclusive focus on estate, elder law and retirement planning, our firm has carved out a niche and is one of the most respected firms in the state of Michigan.

Our firm started as The Elder Care Firm, but with a new decade and expanded focus, changed our name in 2020 to Castle Wealth Group.

For over 15 years, our firm has helped countless families avoid probate, protect assets and navigate through the long-term care journey. Over the years, other attorneys have looked to us for assistance, training and continued education.

CHRISTOPHER J. BERRY, ESQ., CFP®, CELA®

FOUNDER, CEO | Certified Financial Planner® | Certified Elder Law Attorney® | Adjunct Professor | Published Author | Radio Host

Christopher J. Berry is one of only a handful

of Certified Financial Planners® and Certified

Elder Law Attorneys® in the nation. He is also

the host of “The Chris Berry Show” which is

a radio show and podcast where he discusses

wealth, estate and tax planning for the second

half of life.

Chris has been involved in legal and financial planning since 2005. Through his continual pursuit of education and drive to serve his clients in the best way possible, he established a law firm and then a financial planning firm because he saw a client need. He’s been seen in Forbes, Kiplinger’s and Crain’s magazines.

He excels at taking sophisticated legal, financial and tax planning concepts and making them easy to understand for his clients. While his knowledge and detailed planning techniques are second to none, his real strength is in being extremely relatable and very easy to understand.

Chris has been given top honors from such organizations as the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the National Association of Distinguished Counsel, Avvo and more. He published a book, now available for sale, called “The Caregiver’s Legal Guide to Planning for a Loved One with Chronic Illness” and his latest book “The Retirement and Legacy Blueprint.”

Chris has been very involved in his local community, serving as a volunteer on numerous boards, including Easter Seals of Michigan and The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and he has won awards for his civic duty, including the Spirit of Detroit award. Over the past few years, he has either contributed or helped raise over $250,000 for The Walk to End Alzheimer’s and the Area Agency on Aging as well as other smaller local helping organizations.

Away from the office, Chris spends time with his wife, Rochelle, and kids, Ryan and Madison. As an only child, he lives four houses down from his parents who are an integral part of his family. He enjoys reading, coaching both of his kids’ soccer teams, traveling, and time on the lake with his whole family.

844.885.4200 | CastleWealthGroup.com | MichiganEstatePlanning.com contact@castlewealthgroup.com