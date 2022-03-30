Smile | You’re in Good Hands

When you choose Cavanaugh Dental as your dentist in Lansing, Michigan, you’ll receive the best care by our friendly and knowledgeable staff. We utilize the latest dental technology and procedures to take care of your teeth and identify any problems with a personal touch. We not only want our Lansing patients to feel welcomed in our dental office, but we want you to leave feeling confident in your appearance.

Our doors are always open to new patients who are ready to receive the best in dental care. With our array of dental services, it’s no surprise we are regularly expanding our family of patients. We are skilled at treating patients from all dental backgrounds and make every effort to ensure your appointment is as comfortable as possible. We provide superior care to get you onto the path of improved dental health. If you have any questions about our services or are looking for a new dentist in Lansing, MI, please take a look at our dental services and contact us to set up a new patient dental exam. We want to show you just how our team can improve your smile and make you feel as comfortable as possible every time you visit.

