Charles Kronzek

Chuck Kronzek founded The Kronzek Firm in Lansing, Michigan in 1995. Today, he remains active as the senior partner in the firm. Nearly a decade ago, Chuck expanded the firm’s presence in the Lower Peninsula by opening another office in suburban Detroit (Farmington Hills) to service the firm’s clients in Metro Detroit. Over the decades, Chuck has fiercely litigated hundreds of cases primarily in Michigan, but also in Florida, California, Texas and Wyoming. Chuck has litigation experience with inter-state and international custody cases in both state and federal courts. He is admitted to practice in all Michigan courts, the federal courts in several states as well as the Supreme Court of the United States.

Chuck is a panel member on the State Bar of Michigan’s Character and Fitness Committee as well as the Attorney Discipline Board. He has primary responsibility at The Kronzek Firm for the firm’s web sites and marketing efforts while he continues to represent dozens of clients each year. He is known as a tenacious litigator that brings thoughtfulness and expertise to the table with each case he handles.

Prior to founding the firm, Chuck had an extensive background in business ownershp, management and marketing. Part of that experience included traveling internationally as a business consultant. His business background has proven to be an excellent opportunity for him to bring more skills to the table for the many high asset divorce cases that Chuck handles.

In addition to his work as an attorney, Chuck and his wife enjoy traveling and spending their time with their children and grandchildren. During the winter months, trips to warmer climates are common for them.