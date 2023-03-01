LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Last year marked a record year for organ and tissue donation in Michigan, as more than 2,000 people provided donations of either organs or tissue.

Despite the 8% increase in these vital donations, only 60% of Michigan residents are signed up to be organ donors on their driver’s licenses.

6 News reporter Taylor Morris met with Dorrie Dils, head of Gift of Life Michigan to do a little myth-busting when it comes to organ donation.

One misconception that people might not understand is that while there are opportunities for people to make a living donation, such as a kidney, the state of Michigan works exclusively with deceased donors.

Another is that anybody, regardless of age or health, can register as an organ donor.

If you are registered as an organ donor, nurses and doctors will work just as hard to save your life as they would anybody else if you are in critical condition at a hospital.

Check out the full interview with Taylor Morris and Dorrie Dils of Gift of Life Michigan in the above video player to learn more about organ donation.

You can also visit michigan.gov to learn more about how to become an organ donor.