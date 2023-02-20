Anyone can join the Michigan Organ Donor Registry, regardless of their health or social history!

By becoming an organ donor, you can give the gift of life to those most in need.

How do I become an organ donor in Michigan?

To join the Michigan Organ Donor Registry today, you can login to your Secretary of State online services account at Michigan.gov and simply select the option to become an organ donor.

If you don’t have an account, you can sign up by clicking here.

Want to learn more about organ donation in Michigan?

Here are some helpful resources we’ve put together for you here at 6 News:

You can check out more stories about organ donation and how it changes lives by visiting WLNS.com/check-your-heart.