Chivon Kloepfer – 6 News at Noon and 5:30 p.m. anchor

Five words/phrases that describe me: Award-winning journalist, Mamma, Honest, Committed, Advocate

Hometown: Guelph, Ontario Canada

I graduated from: Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

I’ve been doing what I do for: 12 years

I have a knack for: Telling people’s stories. Over the course of many years, I have been blessed with the opportunity to tell some incredibly emotional, but profoundly impactful stories. Somehow, the people I interview have the courage to relive very traumatic experiences. I walk away forever changed by their stories of love, loss, fighting for life, and lessons learned. I hope in sharing their stories they impact others the way they impact me.

I’m passionate about: My family, my job, and living in the moment.

I can’t stop talking about: My kids!

When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: Looking for fun things to do with my family, exploring local lakes and rivers in a boat or kayak, going for walks, and bike ride with my family.

What I love most about mid-Michigan: Everything! A lot of big decisions for this state come out of Lansing. A lot of voices are heard outside and inside the Capitol Building. As a journalist, there is always a lot of news to report. But at the same time, you can drive just minutes away and find yourself floating down a river, looking at the wildlife and have the most relaxing time. I also love being in mid-Michigan because everything in this state feels fairly close-by. You can easily travel to the UP, Traverse City, visit Detroit or Grand Rapids and you don’t feel like you’re spending the entire day on the road.

Fun fact/s: I love to sing and act! It’s a dream of mine to be in a Broadway musical.

Anything else I want viewers to know: Every day is a gift, that’s why it’s called the present. My mom used to tell me that all the time. Enjoy every moment, take advantage of your time here, look for the little things that make you happy, and hug and kiss your loved ones often!

Where to connect with me: Facebook: WLNS Chivon Kloepfer /Twitter: @ChivonOnAir /Instagram: ChivonKloepfer