Machine Tool & Gear (MTG) is a contract manufacturing company supplying the automotive industry since 1927. Our skilled manufacturing technicians will manufacture your component or assembly from forgings, castings, or bar stock. We’ll use your consigned material or we can source it for you. We’re prepared and ready to meet your particular needs by investing in the required capital equipment to create parts that adhere to your specifications. As a Tier I and Tier II supplier to the automotive industry, CIE Newcor MTG is a total project management-focused company that offers complete prototype support and a state-of-the-art, in-house metallurgical laboratory. As one of three Newcor subsidiaries, part of the CIE Automotive group since 2017, MTG boasts 185,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space between two Michigan-based plants in Owosso and Corunna. A 50,000 square foot addition has recently been completed at the Owosso plant.

To see career opportunities, click here:



https://cienewcor.com/