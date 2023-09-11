https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/lansing/

About Us:

At College H.U.N.K.S. we truly take our name to heart—Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service. That means that you can always trust our team to be courteous, friendly, and respectful of your property and belongings. Whether you hire us for junk hauling, moving, or one of our end-to-end services, you can rest easy knowing our teams are committed to providing the highest quality experience for your needs. And with nationwide locations in the United States and Canada, there’s no shortage of experienced professionals ready to lend a hand.

Why Us?

When it comes to moving into a new home or getting rid of some unwanted items around your house, you have many options. We understand this. Moving companies, dumpsters, truck rentals—finding an option isn’t the hard part. However, when seeking someone to help you with services that involve your home or property, you want to make sure that whoever you hire is honest, reliable, and trustworthy. That narrows down your choices considerably. That’s where we come in: College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® is all of that and so much more. In fact, HUNKS stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service.