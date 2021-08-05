Brought to you by Expert Connexions, it’s time to grow your community through Community Connexions

The COVID-19 pandemic increased our need to feel connected to our community more than ever. These partners are here to bring you their expertise, as well as their heart, through special web extras and features on Expert Connexions. From your local real estate expert, to local authors and nonprofit leaders, Community Connexions brings you Lansing’s best resources, along with feel-good stories to make you feel — you guessed it — connected to your community!