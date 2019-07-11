2019 Run for the Cure

Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Milford, MI

Join us for U CAN-CER VIVE’s 1st Annual RUN FOR THE CURE 5K where you can jog, walk or run your way towards a cure for cancer.

The Run:

Registration: 7:30-8:45am

Group Warm Up (aka dance party, with a DJ!): 8:30am

5K Race Shotgun Start: 9:00am

Award ceremony & light refreshments will follow the race



Run for the Cure 5K begins at the Central Park parking lot, at parking sign, and ends at the same spot. The race begins at 9:00am and will have official timers at the finish line.

5K Run/Walk • $30

Receive a commemorative medal and t-shirt

Virtual Runner • $40

Run from afar and we’ll send you your shirt and medal in the mail immediately following the eventRegister for Run!

Mile Marker Sponsor • $500

2 Run/Walk Registrations

Name/Logo at a mile marker

Recognition on ucancervive.com

T-Shirt Sponsor • $1,000

4 Run/Walk Registrations

Name/Logo on the back of t-shirts

Recognition on ucancervive.com

Run for the Cure Sponsor • $1,250

6 Run/Walk Registrations

Name/Logo at a mile marker & on t-shirts

Recognition on ucancervive.com

Sponsor the Run for The Cure!