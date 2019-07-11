2019 Run for the Cure

Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Milford, MI
Join us for U CAN-CER VIVE’s 1st Annual RUN FOR THE CURE 5K where you can jog, walk or run your way towards a cure for cancer.
The Run:
- Registration: 7:30-8:45am
- Group Warm Up (aka dance party, with a DJ!): 8:30am
- 5K Race Shotgun Start: 9:00am
- Award ceremony & light refreshments will follow the race
5K Run/Walk • $30
Receive a commemorative medal and t-shirt
Virtual Runner • $40
Run from afar and we’ll send you your shirt and medal in the mail immediately following the eventRegister for Run!
Mile Marker Sponsor • $500
- 2 Run/Walk Registrations
- Name/Logo at a mile marker
- Recognition on ucancervive.com
T-Shirt Sponsor • $1,000
- 4 Run/Walk Registrations
- Name/Logo on the back of t-shirts
- Recognition on ucancervive.com
Run for the Cure Sponsor • $1,250
- 6 Run/Walk Registrations
- Name/Logo at a mile marker & on t-shirts
- Recognition on ucancervive.com