2019 Run for the Cure

Connecting With Community
Posted: / Updated:

Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Milford, MI

Join us for U CAN-CER VIVE’s 1st Annual RUN FOR THE CURE 5K where you can jog, walk or run your way towards a cure for cancer.

The Run:

  • Registration: 7:30-8:45am
  • Group Warm Up (aka dance party, with a DJ!): 8:30am
  • 5K Race Shotgun Start: 9:00am
  • Award ceremony & light refreshments will follow the race

Run for the Cure 5K begins at the Central Park parking lot, at parking sign, and ends at the same spot. The race begins at 9:00am and will have official timers at the finish line.

5K Run/Walk • $30

Receive a commemorative medal and t-shirt

Virtual Runner • $40

Run from afar and we’ll send you your shirt and medal in the mail immediately following the eventRegister for Run!

Mile Marker Sponsor • $500

  • 2 Run/Walk Registrations
  • Name/Logo at a mile marker
  • Recognition on ucancervive.com

T-Shirt Sponsor • $1,000

  • 4 Run/Walk Registrations
  • Name/Logo on the back of t-shirts
  • Recognition on ucancervive.com

Run for the Cure Sponsor • $1,250

  • 6 Run/Walk Registrations
  • Name/Logo at a mile marker & on t-shirts
  • Recognition on ucancervive.com

Sponsor the Run for The Cure!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story