Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nassar Coverage
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Parenting Connection
Safety For You
Top Stories
Fed aid to help Michigan, 9 other states improve workforce data
Top Stories
Researchers tracking invasive grass carp in Lake Erie
Local reaction to Mueller testimony
Law professor weighs in on Simon case
U.S. Soldier killed in training accident identified as Michigan native
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Sports
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
Play of The Week
Top Stories
Caeleb Dressel retains title in 100 free at world swims
Top Stories
Ailing Ledecky returns to US relay at world championships
Top Stories
3 swimming siblings aim for Tokyo Olympics together
New-look Jets feeling ‘rebirth’ as they open training camp
Calhoun sends Angels to 3-2 win, 1st series sweep of Dodgers
US loses appeal of Lilly King’s disqualification at worlds
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
WLNS-DirecTV/AT&T U-verse FAQs
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
Connecting With Community | Jul 27-28
Connecting With Community
Posted:
Jul 25, 2019 / 08:30 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 16, 2019 / 04:10 PM EDT
Enter your community calendar event
here
Connecting With Community