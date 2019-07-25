Connecting With Community | More on Jul 27-28

LaFontaine Ford of Lansing Hosts DRIVE 4 UR SCHOOL Ride & Drive at Holt High School – Raises Nearly $3,000 For High School Baseball Team

LaFontaine Ford of Lansing participated in Ford's Drive 4 UR School fundraiser at Holt High School recently. With the help of Holt’s Baseball team, their families, our LaFontaine Ford team and the community, we were able to raise an amazing $2,640 for Holt's Baseball team.