Desk Drawer Fund | 5 Pillars

The 5 Philanthropic Pillars of the Desk Drawer Fund:

1. Arts & Culture: Promoting and strengthening theatre, visual arts, and the artists to establish and promote creativity in the community.

2. Stable Housing: Ensures support for all community members, and secure and reliable safe shelter.

3. Empowering Youth: Giving the opportunity to listen, collaborate and remove barriers from youth, to share their ideas to facilitate stronger communities and future leaders.

4. Financial Education: Engages and educates community members to take charge of their finances.

5. Fostering Entrepreneurialism: Empowers entrepreneurs to develop core skills and promote the exploration and education of entrepreneurial programs.

