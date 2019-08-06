Desk Drawer Fund | 5 Pillars

The 5 Philanthropic Pillars of the Desk Drawer Fund

1. Arts & Culture: Promoting and strengthening theatre, visual arts, and the artists to establish and promote creativity in the community. 

2. Stable Housing: Ensures support for all community members, and secure and reliable safe shelter.

3. Empowering Youth: Giving the opportunity to listen, collaborate and remove barriers from youth, to share their ideas to facilitate stronger communities and future leaders. 

4. Financial Education:  Engages and educates community members to take charge of their finances. 

5. Fostering Entrepreneurialism: Empowers entrepreneurs to develop core skills and promote the exploration and education of entrepreneurial programs. 

