Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Michigan
Local News
Livestream/6 In Six
Latest Video
Traffic Tracker
State Budget Showdown
Crime Stoppers
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Parenting Connection
Meijer Fan Fest Information
Safety For You
Nassar Coverage
Top Stories
Tech Tuesday: MSU startup gaining momentum through Michigan
Top Stories
US tobacco giants Philip Morris and Altria call off merger talks, CEO of Juul steps down
This Morning: Roma Bakery closing after 50 years today
Ingham commissioners now required to use county email for county business
Pelosi orders impeachment probe: ‘No one is above the law’
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Wednesday
Sports
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
5th Quarter 2019
Play of The Week
The Big Game
Two A Days 2019
Top Stories
Jags’ Campbell returns home, recalls last ‘trip’ in Denver
Top Stories
Swiss attorney general gets 4 more years amid FIFA fallout
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Brewers, Twins on brink of some bubbly
New sponsor but Russia doping woes linger for re-elected Coe
Vargas hits game-winner in 19th, D-backs top Cards 3-2
Mystics and Sun to play for WNBA crown
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
WLNS 6 Apps
Work For Us
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
In the Name of the Law
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
Desk Drawer Fund | Community
Connecting With Community
Posted:
Sep 25, 2019 / 10:30 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 25, 2019 / 10:30 AM EDT
The
Desk Drawer Fund
is volunteering and giving back to their community