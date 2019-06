What began in a simple desk drawer in 1937 to help a few members achieve financial success has grown to over 270,000 members. Since our founding, we’ve given back to move our community forward.

And now we’re proud to introduce The Desk Drawer Fund. A foundation supporting the MSUFCU community.

Join us today and help build a better tomorrow!

Visit https://www.deskdrawerfund.org/

How are you Connecting With Community?