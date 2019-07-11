Fit For the Cure-July 27th 2019

Connecting With Community
Posted: / Updated:

Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Fenton High School

Throw on your workout gear and bring the family to a day of fitness and fun! The first annual Fit For The Cure, presented by ECO, will be jammed packed with everything from bootcamp and yoga classes to entertainment for participants young and old. All proceeds from this event will benefit U CAN-CER VIVE Foundation whose mission is to provide vital funding for cancer research grants so that someday we can all live in a cancer free world.

$10 per session | $50 day pass

Sessions include:

  • Guided Meditation with Vibewell
  • Personal Trainer Ken Hill of Complete Performance
  • Pilates with Primary Prevention-Physiotherapy
  • Zumba with Abby & Romina
  • Plank Contest
  • Boomers Bootcamp
  • Yoga with Divine Yoga
  • Boomers Kids
  • AND MORE!

Register for Sessions

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story