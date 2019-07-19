LaFontaine-Drive 4 Ur School Raises Nearly $3,000!

LaFontaine Ford of Lansing Hosts DRIVE 4 UR SCHOOL Ride & Drive at Holt High School – Raises Nearly $3,000 For High School Baseball Team

LaFontaine Ford of Lansing participated in Ford’s Drive 4 UR School fundraiser at Holt High School recently. With the help of Holt’s Baseball team, their families, our LaFontaine Ford team and the community, we were able to raise an amazing $2,640 for Holt’s Baseball team.

General Manager, Brian Frania and B2B Marketing Coordinator, Casey Jacobsen presented the check to Holt High School’s Baseball team, as shown in the picture.

We are so grateful to be a part of this event and we would like to thank our community for the outstanding support.”