Alicia Patrick, RN, awarded the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses

McLaren Greater Lansing nurse Alicia Patrick was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the exceptional care nurses provide every day.

The nomination, submitted by one of Alicia’s patients, read as follows: “Alicia was the best. She was my nurse on December 17, 2020, and was there for the worst of my labor and delivery of my son. It has been over two months since then, and I am still grateful for her every day. She knew I wanted an unmedicated delivery and helped me every step of the way. I don’t think she ever left my side. She told me how to relax and showed me different positions to get into to help with the pain and help my baby drop. She even had me bear my weight onto her and held me up. I am amazed at how much she went above and beyond for me during the birth, and the aftercare was no different. I really don’t think I could have had the birth I did without her!”

Patrick was rewarded by hospital leadership and co-workers and received a certificate commending her for being an “Extraordinary Nurse,” as well as a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona people in Zimbabwe.

“I’ve always loved watching others get this award because I feel everybody here does a really good job,” Patrick said. “I’m very proud to have been nominated as well, because I love my patients.”

About the DAISY Award

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation, based in Glen Ellen, California, was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of patients and their families.

“When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced firsthand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” said Bonnie Barnes, president and co-founder of the DAISY Foundation. “Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the superhuman work they do. The kind of work the nurses at McLaren Greater Lansing are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of the DAISY Award.”

