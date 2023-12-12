Imaging services are an essential way to diagnose injuries, medical conditions, and diseases. The use of state-of-the-art techniques and equipment to produce clear and accurate images of bones, soft tissue, organs, blood vessels, arteries and the nervous system in the body allows physicians to accurately diagnose and treat a variety of conditions. The MSU Health Care at McLaren Greater Lansing Outpatient Imaging Center not only provides the latest advances in diagnostic imaging, but it also offers a more relaxed and personalized service for patients in need of getting an imaging test done.

What Is an Outpatient Imaging Center?

An outpatient imaging center is a dedicated facility not connected to a hospital that performs imaging services. Imaging services performed could include:

X-rays

MRIs

CT scans

Bone density scans

PET/CT scans

Nuclear medicine

Ultrasounds

The MSU Health Care at McLaren Greater Lansing Outpatient Imaging Center opened in June 2023 and is the largest outpatient imaging center in mid-Michigan.

“The outpatient imaging center provides the latest and most advanced technology for our patients that is conveniently located and easily accessible,” said Colleen Hoffman, radiology administrator for MSU Health Care Incorporated. “It was a priority for both McLaren and MSU Health Care to have a space for our patients to get their imaging services done as quickly and safely as possible while providing them with precise and accurate imaging results.”

Convenience

The outpatient imaging center provides extended hours and is open on the weekends making it convenient for those with busy schedules to make an appointment.

“We understand that everyone’s schedule is different. The outpatient imaging center offers early morning or evening appointments for those who have a hard time getting their imaging studies done during normal business hours and have availability on the weekends as well,” said Hoffman. “We wanted to make appointments fast and easy so people can get in and out and on with their day.”

The imaging center is also easily accessible since it’s on the first floor of the Izzo Family Medical Center, located in the University Health Park and adjacent to the McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital, with dedicated parking spaces that are close to the building’s entrance.

Patient-Focused Care

The outpatient imaging center offers state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging equipment and technology for patients providing a more accurate image for better diagnosis that also takes less scanning time.

“The MRI machines are all wide bore, which are designed with a wider opening that creates more headroom space around the patient, making it a more comfortable experience with shorter scanning time,” said Hoffman. “We also have upgraded PET and low-dose CT scans that allow for more efficiency and shorter exams times with less radiation to obtain the images, making it safer for the patient.”

The center also has Magnetic Resonance Safety Certified (MRSC) staff who enhance the safety measures for those who have implants (such as artificial joints, pins, heart valves, and aneurysm clips) and need an MRI scan done to determine the best process for the patient.

Depending on the type of imaging study, patients often have the ability to schedule their appointment quickly and will typically receive their results within 48 hours after their appointment, easing the stress and anxiety that can come with any kind of testing and diagnosis.

To learn more about the MSU Health Care at McLaren Greater Lansing Outpatient Imaging Center or to schedule your imaging appointment, click here.