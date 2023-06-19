The Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing has once again been accredited by the American College of Radiology (ACR) as a Center of Excellence.

Facility staff, equipment, treatment-planning, and chart reviews, as well as patient safety policies and quality control, are all among the criteria assessed by the ACR.

““My role is to ensure, on the backend, that the treatment plan that has been created for the patient is of the highest quality and safety, and meets all best practices,” said Michael Huberts, Karmanos Cancer Institute lead medical physicist. “I also work with our therapists and physicians to ensure it is the right treatment plan for that specific patient.”

The three-year accreditation recognizes what patients at the Karmanos Cancer Institute already know: Their radiology treatments are carefully planned and precisely delivered by a team of experts using state-of-the-art equipment to meet specific goals for their individual needs.

“As part of the accreditation process, we had a physicist reviewer come on site and go through all of our documentation with a fine-tooth comb to ensure that we are meeting and exceeding quality standards,” said Huberts. “It’s truly an honor to receive this accreditation.”

The accreditation comes after a thorough, rigorous, and all-encompassing on site review by board-certified radiation oncologists and medical physicists. Their review confirms that the Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing has, and continues to effectively use, the latest technology to provide cancer treatments that are precisely targeted at a tumor, while minimizing any radiation to the tissue and organs surrounding it.

