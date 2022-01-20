Excellence in stroke care recognized at McLaren Greater Lansing

When someone is having a stroke, every second counts. At McLaren Greater Lansing, experts are going above and beyond to ensure their care strategies are among the best in Michigan.

McLaren Greater Lansing has earned its third consecutive two-year Certification for Primary Stroke Centers by The Joint Commission. The Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit organization that accredits and certifies health care organizations and programs in the United States, symbolizing quality and commitment performance standards. McLaren’s stroke program was first accredited in 2017.

The achievement was earned after rigorous evaluation by reviewers with stroke expertise, confirming the program meets The Joint Commission’s standards for stroke-related care, which include program management, delivery of clinical care, and performance improvement.

“While we are experienced in stroke care, we continually strive to be among the best in the nation,” said Jeneen Hinkle MSN, RN, FNP-C, stroke coordinator at McLaren Greater Lansing. “We believe that being Joint Commission certified helps us to improve the quality of our care by reducing variation in clinical processes, providing a framework for program structure and management, and promoting a culture of excellence.”

Stoke is a leading cause of death in the United States and causes the highest number of long-term disabilities. Among other innovations, McLaren Greater Lansing is utilizing cutting-edge technology to bring expert stroke care to patients in moments through the McLaren Stroke Network. With the use of stroke robot technology, McLaren is helping physicians work with incredibly specialized experts to choose a path of care at a moment’s notice and give patients their best chance at recovery.

McLaren Health Care has focused on implementing uniform systems across the organization, resulting in efficiencies in care, including stroke care.

Primary Stroke Center certification is available only to acute-care hospitals already accredited by The Joint Commission. Click here to learn more about McLaren Greater Lansing’s stroke program.