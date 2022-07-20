Heatstroke is a life-threatening emergency that starts as heat exhaustion.

“When temperatures rise, it is important to stay well hydrated, rest in a cool or shaded place, wear light and loose clothing, and avoid alcohol,” said Christine Perry, DO, clinical director of the emergency department at McLaren Greater Lansing.

How to recognize and treat heat exhaustion

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Muscle cramps

Headache

Dizziness and confusion

Loss of appetite or feeling sick

Excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin

Fast breathing or pule

High temperature

Excessive thirst

If someone is exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion, here’s what to do:

Move them to a cool place

Get them to lie down and raise their feet

Have them drink water

Cool their skin with water or ice

Stay with them for 30 minutes to make sure their symptoms decrease

“Watch out for people who have a hard time regulating their body temperature, such as kids and older adults,” said Dr. Perry. “Because both kids and older adults have thinner skin and don’t sweat as well, it’s important to be cognizant of the risk and to check on our vulnerable neighbors and friends during the warm season.”

How to recognize heatstroke

Heat exhaustion can easily become heatstroke if not tended to. Heatstroke includes all the above heat exhaustion symptoms, plus:

A temperature over 104 degrees Fahrenheit

Irrational behavior or hallucinations

Confusion

Rapid, shallow breathing

Seizures and loss of consciousness

Dry skin

Call 911 or head to the nearest emergency department if you see someone experiencing the symptoms above. In the meantime, care for them by doing the following:

Move them to a cooler area

Loosen clothing or remove any sweaty clothing

Apply cool, wet towels to the face, neck, chest, and limbs

Apply ice to underarms, wrists, and groin

Fan them

Offer cool water or sports drinks every 15 minutes if the person is conscious

