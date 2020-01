Finding a doctor who can see your whole family isn’t always easy, especially if you’re insured through Medicaid. That’s why the McLaren Greater Lansing Family Medicine Residency Clinic accepts all types of insurance and helps people of all ages get healthy and stay healthy. McLaren is opening doors for patients and helping the next generation of doctors. That’s doing what’s best.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2WoKmB9