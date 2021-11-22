McLaren Greater Lansing Honored with Regional Growth Award

In less than four months, McLaren Greater Lansing will be opening the doors to a brand-new replacement hospital and welcoming its first patients. This hospital will be part of a new, $600 million comprehensive health care campus being developed at the MSU Foundation’s University Health Park.

In honor of its investment, McLaren Greater Lansing was awarded a 2021 Celebration of Regional Growth Award by the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“This is the single largest investment that has ever been made by McLaren Health Care,” said Kirk Ray, President and CEO of McLaren Greater Lansing. “This hospital wasn’t built with just my vision; we would not be where we are today without the support of the community, our employees, and our partners.”

This award is given to five recipients annually who have made significant investments and impact on the greater-Lansing community. McLaren Greater Lansing was joined by Allen Neighborhood Center, Bekum, High Caliber, and the Lansing Board of Water and Light, which were also recognized with the 2021 Celebration of Regional Growth Award.

“We would like to thank the Lansing Chamber of Commerce, the city of Lansing, the MSU Foundation, and our many partners and advocates who have worked with us over the last decade to make this project happen,” said Ray. “I would also like to thank our staff. This project is so much more than just brick-and-mortar buildings; it’s our talented employees who will call these spaces home and not only save lives, but also help advance health care. They are true heroes.”

The new health care campus is located between Forest and Collins Road and will include more than 500,000 square feet and 240 private patient beds.

Kramer Management Group oversees all facets of the new health care campus, from inception to activation. The joint venture of Barton Malow-Christman managed the construction of the hospital. Granger Construction managed the construction of the Outpatient Care Center, Karmanos Cancer Institute, and the McLaren Health and Wellness Pavilion. More than 3,384 tradesmen and women worked on the project, and more than 1,355,000 work hours went into making McLaren’s dream a reality.

“We look forward to delivering extraordinary health care to our community for generations to come,” said Ray.

To learn more about McLaren Greater Lansing’s new health care campus, please visit mclaren.org/lansing.