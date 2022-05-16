LANSING, Mich. – McLaren Greater Lansing announced they are the first hospital in the state of

Michigan to use CCM® therapy, delivered by the Optimizer® system, to treat patients suffering from heart failure.

The CCM therapy-optimizer mini system, also known as cardiac contractility modulation, is a new, FDA approved heart failure treatment proven to improve the quality of life for patients who are no longer

adequately responding to medications to manage symptoms or slow the progression of heart failure. The

CCM therapy-optimizer mini system is delivered by the Optimizer implant, through a minimally invasive

procedure, and delivers pulses of energy to the heart, bringing more oxygen-rich blood to the body with

each beat.

“The CCM therapy-optimizer mini system is a breakthrough therapy option for heart failure patients to

improve their condition beyond what other therapies, such as medications, can do,” said Khalil Kanjwal,

MD, cardiologist and electrophysiologist at McLaren Greater Lansing. “Medications are not always

enough to help slow the progression of heart failure, and the CCM therapy-optimizer mini system brings

hope to this patient population by improving the often-debilitating symptoms of heart failure.”

Heart failure, a condition in which the heart slowly weakens and is not able to adequately supply oxygen rich blood, affects an estimated 6.5 million Americans and nearly 26 million people worldwide.

Heart failure patients experience debilitating symptoms, including breathlessness, fatigue, confusion, and

swelling in the legs, that make everyday activities challenging. Most heart failure patients are prescribed

medications intended to slow the progression of the disease and manage their symptoms. As the condition

progresses, these treatments lose their effectiveness, and the quality of life for heart failure patients

continues to decline.

“I’m excited for the potential of this device to treat patients suffering from heart failure to get them back

to doing the things they love and for our ability to bring cutting-edge treatments to the Greater Lansing

community,” said Dr. Kanjwal.

The CCM therapy-optimizer mini system may be an appropriate option for heart failure patients who

continue to experience symptoms despite taking the optimal heart failure medications for their condition.

For more information about the CCM therapy-optimizer mini system at McLaren Greater Lansing, click

here.

CCM therapy was developed by Impulse Dynamics, based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Visit the

Impulse Dynamics website to learn more about the company and CCM therapy.

About McLaren Greater Lansing

McLaren Greater Lansing is a tertiary teaching facility with 240 acute care beds, located in Lansing,

Michigan on the southern edge of the Michigan State University campus. McLaren Greater Lansing

moved to the new hospital building located at the new healthcare campus in Spring 2022. Among its

services are a Level III Trauma Center/Emergency Department, Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute,

comprehensive cardiac programs, medical/surgical units, and state-of-the-art women and children’s health

services including a modern birthing center. Also located at the healthcare campus is the Karmanos

Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing and Outpatient Care Center.

Residency programs are affiliated with Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine,

Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, and the Statewide Campus System. Residencies

include family medicine, internal medicine, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, anesthesiology, and

obstetrics/gynecology. Fellowships are offered in cardiology, hematology/oncology, gastroenterology,

and pulmonary critical care. McLaren Greater Lansing also participates in a city-wide residency programs

in emergency medicine, neurology, urology, psychiatry, and physical and rehabilitation medicine