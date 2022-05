LANSING, Mich. – McLaren Greater Lansing and Lansing Urgent Care have signed an affiliation

agreement to improve access to faster care for patients in the Greater Lansing community. The agreement

is not an acquisition or merger; from a legal and operational standpoint each provider will remain

independent.

“This partnership represents the commitment of both organizations to providing our community

with convenient, accessible health care,” Kirk Ray, president and CEO of McLaren Greater Lansing, and

Dr. Terry Matthews, president and CEO of Lansing Urgent Care said in a joint statement. “Our services

complement each other providing coordination from diagnostics, and physician’s office care to urgent

care visits, as well as trips to the emergency room.”

The new affiliation will assist patients seeking medical assistance in finding the appropriate level

of care though cross-promotion of wait times at Lansing Urgent Care and McLaren, along with more

streamlined follow-up care. The integration with diagnostics, lab, and imaging results will also provide a

more streamlined and timely access for patients needing ongoing care. Eventually, the affiliation will

provide McLaren and Lansing Urgent Care patients improved care coordination through improved access

to medical records and post-patient care.

Lansing Urgent Care has eight locations in the Greater Lansing area and treats patients for

illnesses and injuries that are non-life-threatening, but still urgent, including viral and bacterial infections,

fractures, cuts, rashes, and allergic reactions. Lansing Urgent Care offers additional care services,

including flu shots, vaccinations, x-rays, DOT, sports and school physicals, occupational medicine, onsite testing for flu and COVID-19 with many prepackaged medications on site.

McLaren Greater Lansing has streamlined its emergency room process to ensure the safest,

most efficient, and coordinated delivery of health care. The level III emergency department is an acute

care center that has the capability to diagnose, stabilize, and treat various types of emergent and nonemergent conditions. The department is staffed with board-certified physicians and physician assistants,

patient care associates, and registered nurses specializing in emergency medicine.

McLaren Greater Lansing offers Lansing’s only online ER check-in, where you can see estimated

ER wait times and save your spot in line. Lansing Urgent Care offers online scheduling, they are open

seven days a week and their Frandor location is open 24 hours a day.

For more information about

immediate care, visit mclaren.org/lansingER and lansingurgentcare.com.