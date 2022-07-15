McLaren Greater Lansing has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s 2022 Get with the Guidelines®─Stroke Gold Plus/Honor Roll Elite Achievement Award for their continued success in utilizing the Get with the Guidelines for Stroke patient management program.

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

This year, the hospital was awarded a level up from 2021’s achievement by being given the Honor Roll Elite achievement through meeting specific quality achievement measures for diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. This includes the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments with the goal of speeding up recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients receive education on managing their health, schedule a follow-up visit, and are made aware of other transition interventions.

“This award is in recognition of our pursuit of excellence in stroke management,” said Christine Perry, DO, Clinical Director of the Emergency Department at McLaren Greater Lansing. “It demonstrates our commitment to the Greater Lansing community to provide the latest, state-of-the-art technology and expert diagnosticians. Continued training, reviewing objectives, and improving metrics have made our program extraordinary and McLaren a safe place to receive care.”

“I am sincerely grateful for all of the efforts provided from everyone at our hospital. Staff from every department contributed to McLaren Greater Lansing receiving this recognition, and we would not have been able to attain these achievements without their dedication and hard work,” said Dr. Perry.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. Every 3.5 minutes, someone dies of a stroke. If you or a loved one is experiencing symptoms of a stroke, it’s important to get care and fast.

Learn more about McLaren Greater Lansing’s Level III trauma center by clicking here. To read more articles about health and wellness, click here.