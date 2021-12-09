McLaren Greater Lansing Receives Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award

McLaren Greater Lansing has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for their continued success in utilizing the Get With the Guidelines for Stroke patient management program.

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

This includes the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments with the goal of speeding up recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients receive education on managing their health, schedule a follow-up visit, and are made aware of other transition interventions.

“This award is in recognition of our pursuit of excellence in stroke management,” said Christine Perry, DO, Clinical Director of the Emergency Department at McLaren Greater Lansing. “It demonstrates our commitment to the Greater Lansing community to provide the latest, state-of-the-art technology and expert diagnosticians. Continued training, reviewing objectives, and improving metrics have made our program an extraordinary and safe place to receive care.”

This award is especially impressive given McLaren emergency care teams provided excellent emergency stroke treatment while also caring for patients during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“I am sincerely grateful for all of the efforts provided daily from every department at our hospital,” said Jeneen Hinkle, Stroke Coordinator for McLaren Greater Lansing. “Staff from every department contributed to us receiving these accolades. We would not have been able to attain these achievement awards without their partnership.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. Every 4 minutes, someone dies of stroke. If you or a loved one is experiencing symptoms of a stroke, it’s important to get care and fast.

