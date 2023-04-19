When describing a successful President and CEO, many people think of core leadership skills like self-awareness, communication, influence, and learning agility. If you take these skills and add in someone who is visible both in the community and at the hospital he works for, someone who isn’t afraid of tough work and decisions, and someone who ultimately supports his team and is considered a mentor by most, you will have Kirk Ray, President and CEO of McLaren Greater Lansing.

Next month, Ray will be celebrating five years at McLaren Greater Lansing and the many achievements that were reached under his leadership during his career at the hospital.

“One of my biggest challenges during my career at McLaren was going through a major electronic medical records (EMR) conversion on day one in my new role,” said Ray. “Two other challenges all hospital CEOs have experienced in the past three years have been navigating an unprecedented global pandemic and staffing challenges. This is the most difficult operating environment I have experienced in the last 30 years of working in health care.”

Despite encountering some challenges, Ray has achieved notable successes for both McLaren Greater Lansing and the community over the last five years.

“I would have to say the crowning moment for me was the new hospital build and the investment we made in our community,” said Ray. “The day we moved the patients from our two legacy hospitals to our new campus without any incidents was the highlight of my career. The teamwork that was displayed that day and during the entire project made me proud of everyone in the organization.”

Under Ray’s leadership, McLaren Greater Lansing has continued to grow in the community, and Ray isn’t done yet. He has plans for continuing to partner and work with other major organizations in the area like he has done with MSU Health Care, Lansing Urgent Care, Helen Devos Children’s Hospital part of Corewell Health, and more.

“There was no relationship in place with MSU Health Care outside of a signed piece of paper when I got here,” said Ray. “Now we have built a relationship that has led to an imaging joint venture that will bring the largest imaging center to the greater Lansing area, and additional partnerships in orthopedics, oncology, and vascular services, which will make the care we provide to our community that much better.”

The future is bright for both McLaren Greater Lansing and Ray. With a brand-new health care campus, expanding partnerships, and a hospital Foundation that has called on the Lansing community and received an amazing response, there is no plan to slow down in the next five years.

“Our hospital continues to flourish with the support of our community, physicians, and staff,” said Ray. “I really appreciate the way the community and McLaren staff embraced me when I came here and that they continue to do so.”

