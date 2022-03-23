The fear of the unknown is perhaps the most common fear of them all. And unfortunately, in medicine, there can be many unknowns, especially early on in a health-related diagnosis.

Like many fears or phobias, the symptoms that people experience can be wide ranging. Going into an unknown situation, your heart rate may increase, your hands might sweat, or you may feel dizzy or nauseated.

Knowing that the unknown, especially in health care, causes fear and anxiety for many, the new McLaren Greater Lansing hospital works to alleviate one unknown—where you need to go when you arrive at the hospital, cancer center, or outpatient care center.

“We spent a lot of time focusing on how to design a building that is easy for our staff, patients, and visitors to navigate,” said Kirk Ray, President and CEO at McLaren Greater Lansing. “We know that most of the time when you are visiting a hospital, it’s already a stressful experience, and we wanted to make sure navigation was not something that anyone had to worry about.”

From front desk greeters at each main entrance to wall-sized floor numbers when you exit an elevator, easy to find wayfinding signage, and a building that was designed for optimal flow of traffic, McLaren has made many improvements to ensure that no one is lost when they enter the new buildings.

“These buildings were built with patient experience at the forefront of our minds. We want to make sure that we are providing an extraordinary experience for our community when they come here,” said Ray.

The hospital was built with an “on-stage” and “off-stage” concept, where there are designated patient care hallways, elevators, and wayfinding that is out of the public area. This allows patients more privacy and staff easier navigation to get patients the services they need.

To further help with navigation and expectations, the hospital offers virtual tours for those who will be having surgery or delivering a baby:

Preparing for surgery virtual tours

Preparing for delivery virtual tours

For more information about the new McLaren Greater Lansing hospital, visit mclaren.org/lansing.