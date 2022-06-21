McLaren Health Care continues to provide the community with increasingly convenient access to battle community spread of COVID-19, as all McLaren CareNow at Walgreens locations are now part of the federal Test to Treat Program. The program provides direct, express access to COVID-19 antiviral medication for those most at risk for severe complications from the virus.

“We continue to evolve the ways in which we can help our communities as the virus and our circumstances evolve,” said Deborah Conlon, MSN, FNP-BC, vice president of retail clinic operations at McLaren Health Management Group. “Being part of this program allows us to more efficiently and effectively treat patients in addition to the high-speed and high-quality testing service they have come to expect.”

The federal Test to Treat program was launched by the Biden-Harris administration in March 2022 to provide faster, easier access to lifesaving COVID-19 treatments. Eligible patients can be tested and treated in one visit at locations throughout the country, which now include 13 McLaren CareNow at Walgreens locations throughout Michigan and Ohio. Local McLaren CareNow clinics are located at 410 E. Jolly Road in Lansing, and 2131 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.

In the Test to Treat program, patients at McLaren CareNow clinics are tested and seen by a provider, prescribed antiviral medication if appropriate, and can fill their prescription with high priority at the Walgreens pharmacy in which the clinic resides.

“All Walgreens locations where our CareNow clinics reside are provided with ample antiviral medications to support the program and are committed to quickly filling the medication we prescribe immediately following a visit,” said Conlon. “We are thankful for their partnership and commitment to our patients.”

To utilize the program, patients can schedule an appointment with McLaren CareNow online at www.mclaren.org/carenow, select the “Test-to-Treat” appointment option, and often be seen the same day. Then, patients will receive a rapid PCR COVID-19 test—or they can bring in their own positive at-home test—and will be seen by a provider. If the patient presents a positive test, has exhibited symptoms of the virus for no more than five days, and meets the eligibility requirements for antiviral medication, they will be prescribed the medication which they can fill before they leave the Walgreens location. There is no cost to the patient for antiviral medications, and patients can use insurance for the cost of the CareNow visit and COVID test.

“When treating COVID-19, speed is of the utmost importance,” said Conlon. “Antiviral medication is effective in combating the virus only within the first few days of exhibiting symptoms.”

Currently, eligibility for COVID-19 antiviral medication is limited to adult or pediatric patients (ages 12 and older weighing at least 88 pounds) with mild to moderate COVID-19 and at high risk for progression to severe disease. Only a qualified medical professional like the providers at McLaren CareNow can determine an individual’s eligibility. Visit https://aspr.hhs.gov/TestToTreat/ for more information about the Test to Treat program and patient eligibility.

In addition to the Test to Treat program, McLaren CareNow clinics can also see patients for other minor illnesses, injuries, wellness physicals, health screenings, vaccinations, flu tests, 11 point-of-care tests with same-day results, and a full array of laboratory tests for patients aged 2 and older. Visit mclaren.org/carenow to learn more.