It’s been just over a month since McLaren Greater Lansing moved from its legacy hospitals to a brand-new hospital at 2900 Collins Road in Lansing. And while all in patient services moved on March 6, some of the out patient services remained at the existing hospitals until construction on their new home at the health care campus was complete.

Over the last two weeks the following services have moved to the Health and Wellness Pavilion located at 3101 Discovery Drive next to the new hospital. With the exception of the McLaren Greater Lansing Multi-Specialty Clinic, which is now located in the Women’s and Children’s Center at 401 W. Greenlawn, Lansing, MI 48910 (moved from the second floor to the first floor).

For more information about each service, click the link.

McLaren Greater Lansing Family Medicine – 3101 Discovery Drive, Suite 400, Lansing, MI 48910

McLaren Greater Lansing Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehab – 3101 Discovery Drive Suite 700, Lansing, MI 48910

McLaren Greater Lansing Physical Therapy – 3101 Discovery Drive, Suite 700, Lansing, MI, 48910

McLaren Greater Lansing Sleep Center – 3101 Discovery Drive, Suite 500, Lansing, MI, 48910

McLaren Greater Lansing Diabetes Education – 3101 Discovery Drive, Suite 300, Lansing, MI 48910

McLaren Greater Lansing Pain Management Center – 3101 Discovery Drive, Suite 300, Lansing, MI, 48910

McLaren Greater Lansing Neurodiagnostics Center – 3101 Discovery Drive, Suite 300, Lansing, MI 48910

McLaren Greater Lansing Wound and Hyperbaric Center – 3101 Discovery Drive, Suite 600, Lansing, MI, 48910

McLaren Greater Lansing Multi-Specialty Clinic – 401 W. Greenlawn, Lansing, MI 48910 Women’s and Children’s Center (moved from the second floor to the first floor)

With parking right out front and a dedicated facility, these outpatient services will now be easier for patients to access. The outpatient practices in the Health and Wellness Pavilion also include new equipment and the latest technology for checking in and receiving care.

“One of our goals for this space is to be able to expand health and wellness services for our patients, employees, and community,” said Kirk Ray, president and CEO of McLaren Greater Lansing. “That might include bringing back our free Healthwise physician-led speaker series, fitness classes, education for healthy eating, and more.”

As McLaren Greater Lansing continues grow at its new healthcare campus, the community can expect to see health services continue to expand. In fact, in late 2021 McLaren announced a new development on the campus with the addition of a new medical services building. The largest component of the facility will be a new outpatient imaging center, which is a joint venture between McLaren and MSU Health Care to improve access to state-of-the-art, low dose, digitized diagnostic technology.

“In developing the new health care campus for Greater Lansing, we have maintained a focus on adding new ways for patients to have convenient access to care,” said Ray.

To learn more about McLaren Greater Lansing and the new health care campus, click here.

Click here to view the McLaren Greater Lansing campus map.

To read more stories about health and wellness, click here.