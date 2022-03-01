LANSING, Mich. —Clinicians atMcLaren Greater Lansing’s new $600 million health care campus began treating its first patients today at the new outpatient care center and Karmanos Cancer Institute. The historic event was marked by a ceremonial ribbon cutting attended by leaders from McLaren, Michigan State University (MSU), Karmanos Cancer Institute, MSU Health Care, clinicians, support staff, construction workers, and elected officials.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in McLaren and Michigan State University’s history of collaborating on caring for the communities we serve, advancing medical research, and training the next generation of caregivers to serve our patients in mid-Michigan and beyond,” said Phil Incarnati, President and CEO of the McLaren Health Care system. “The possibilities of a greater partnership between McLaren and MSU combined with a common vision for healthy communities led to the creation of this new, next-generation health care campus. With nearly 900,000 square feet of new inpatient and ambulatory care space, this project is the largest capital project in our system’s history and one of the largest single investments in the health of the greater Lansing community ever.”

Incarnati noted the legacy of McLaren’s hospitals in Lansing date back more than a century. Now McLaren, MSU, and the area’s independent physician partners are looking forward to what can be accomplished together over the next 100 years.

“Community partnerships are the basis of MSU’s medical education and outreach across the state of Michigan, and it is wonderful to have these new facilities and our partners at McLaren Health Care in such close proximity to MSU,” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., said. “The new McLaren campus will expand services and help improve health care outcomes for residents across our entire region.”

The new health care campus is opening in stages over the coming weeks and months. The seven-story, 240-bed hospital and Level 3 trauma center with certified primary stroke center designation is located at 2900 Collins Road in Lansing and opens on March 6. Ahead of the hospital opening, the first patients at the new multi-specialty outpatient care center and Karmanos Cancer Institute received treatment today, February 28.

“We would not be here today without the dedication of our team members, physician partners, and community as a whole, who all offered invaluable input on the design and operations of our new health care campus,” said Kirk Ray, president and CEO, McLaren Greater Lansing. “We must also thank and recognize our entire design build team and the thousands of trades people who dedicated their time to this project. It is a testament to their knowledge and skill to be opening our campus right on schedule, having weathered a global pandemic and unheard-of supply chain challenges throughout design and construction of the facilities.”

The multi-specialty outpatient care center includes endoscopy services, a comprehensive heart and vascular institute with direct cath lab access, and a training center to support graduate medical education featuring expanded classroom spaces and advanced simulation labs, along with an expanded lounge and sleep rooms for resident physicians.

The 46,000-square-foot cancer center is a collaboration between McLaren Greater Lansing and the Karmanos Cancer Institute, in partnership with MSU Health Care. The partnership will recruit top clinicians to the region, provide outstanding patient care, and “bench-to-bedside” access to new life-changing therapies and treatments. The comprehensive cancer center is home to the latest radiation oncology technology, medical and surgical oncology clinicians, and chemotherapy and infusion services. Another hallmark of the cancer center is its patient-centric design that includes larger exam rooms to support a multidisciplinary approach to care, and flexible infusion areas to offer patients options for the setting where they will receive their treatments. The cancer center also houses a state-of-the-art breast imaging center offering 3D mammography, biopsies, and surgical and reconstructive services.

“The partnership between McLaren Greater Lansing, Karmanos Cancer Institute, and MSU will bring comprehensive cancer services conveniently accessible under one roof to ensure an excellent patient experience,” said Justin Klamerus, MD, MMM, President of Karmanos Cancer Hospital and Network. “By offering a seamless continuum of care, patients experience less disruption in care, and the burden of treatment is reduced. We are committed to staying at the forefront of cancer treatment and offering patients tomorrow’s standard of care today — giving them their best chance to beat the disease. This investment enables our teams to keep moving forward in the fight against cancer.”

Karmanos Cancer Institute is headquartered in Detroit, with 15 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state. It is among the nation’s best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States.

Michigan State University Cancer is a founding member of the Big Ten Cancer Research Consortium. The Big Ten cancer centers work together and conduct innovative clinical trials using the expertise of Big Ten universities.

“One of the greatest challenges in health care is being able to bring accessible, affordable care to all,” said Norman J. Beauchamp, Jr., MD, MHS, executive vice president for health sciences at Michigan State University. “No single organization can transform health and health care delivery, alone. With this collaboration, we are bringing together the strengths of MSU radiology and McLaren to bring better diagnosis and treatment for cancer in our community.”

The McLaren Health & Wellness pavilion will open later this spring. Designed to meet the physical and emotional needs of our patients in today’s high-paced society, this elegant facility will provide a variety of ambulatory patient care services in a convenient, comfortable, and restorative environment. Some of these clinical care services will include a hyperbaric wound care center, sleep medicine, and physical rehabilitation, with more services to be added in the future.

The $600 million health care campus has already spurred additional economic development in the area, including an additional medical services building set to open in 2023 on the new campus, and will attract even more investment in the region in the future.

“This investment in Lansing and the development it will spur is truly transformational for our city, especially south Lansing, and the entire region,” said Andy Schor, Mayor of Lansing. “I am excited that our residents will continue to have access to world-class health care in this incredible new facility and look forward to the future growth of the campus here.”

An estimated 2,500 construction jobs were created in the development of the health care campus. McLaren engaged some of the nation’s top construction and construction worker organizations to design and build the new health care campus. The McLaren Health Care Corporation operational leadership of the design, build, and equipping of the health care campus was provided by Daniel Medrano, corporate vice president of facilities management. Owner’s representative services for the entire project are provided by the Kramer Management Group. The design-build team of the acute care hospital included Barton Malow/Christman Joint Venture as the design builder, Harley Ellis Devereaux (HED) and Gresham Smith as the architects, Pace Howe Design as interior design services, Limbach Mechanical as the mechanical design assist, and Shaw Electric as the electrical design assist. The design-build team for the outpatient care center and Karmanos Cancer Institute included Granger Construction Company as construction manager, Smith Group as the architects, Pace Howe Design as interior design services, Gunthorpe Plumbing and Heating and Dee Cramer as the mechanical design assist, and Shaw Electric as the electrical design assist. The parking deck was designed by Walker Parking Consultants and constructed by Granger Construction Company. PEA provided site civil engineering, and C2AE was the civil engineer for all offsite infrastructure projects.