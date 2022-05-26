When you are feeling ill or have an injury, you often wonder whether you should visit an urgent care or go to a hospital’s emergency department. McLaren Greater Lansing and Lansing Urgent Care are working together to improve patient access and provide the kind of care you need, when you need it, through their new affiliation.

The relationship builds on both organizations’ commitments to providing the community with convenient and accessible health care.

“Our services complement each other, providing coordination from diagnostics and physician’s office care, to urgent care visits, as well as trips to the emergency room,” said Dr. Terry Matthews, president and CEO of Lansing Urgent Care.

Urgent cares treat patients for illnesses and injuries that are often considered non-life-threatening, but still urgent. These include viral or bacterial infections, fractures, cuts, rashes, and allergic reactions. Vaccines, X-rays, sport and annual physicals, occupational medicine, and on-site testing for flu and COVID-19 can be done at one of the eight locations Lansing Urgent Care offers in the Greater Lansing area. The location near Frandor on Clippert Street is open 24/7.

If you have symptoms or an injury that would be considered emergent or life-threatening, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or pain in your left arm or left jaw, serious burns or cuts, seizures, stroke symptoms, head injuries, or possible broken bones, you need to go straight to the emergency room (ER).

The affiliation assists patients seeking medical assistance in finding the appropriate level of care through cross-promotion of wait times, along with streamlined follow-up care, providing communication among your visit at the urgent, emergency, and primary care physicians.

“We continue to build on our commitment to provide extraordinary care to the Greater Lansing community,” said Kirk Ray, president and CEO at McLaren Greater Lansing. “Through the recent opening of our health care campus, which includes an all-new, level-three acute care emergency department and stroke center, along with this new affiliation with Lansing Urgent Care, we are building on our relationships with key members in health care, so we can provide the best medical care options for our patients.”

McLaren Greater Lansing offers Lansing’s only online ER check-in, where you can see estimated ER wait times and save your spot in line. Lansing Urgent Care is open seven days a week and offers online scheduling. For more information about emergency and immediate care, visit mclaren.org/lansingER and lansingurgentcare.com.

To learn more about the affiliation between McLaren Greater Lansing and Lansing Urgent Care, click here.