The concept of a hybrid operating room is new to health care and is an advanced procedural space that takes a traditional operating room and combines it with an image guided interventional suite. This new operating room allows McLaren Greater Lansing to perform complex surgeries for patients in the Lansing community.

“Surgeries performed in the hybrid operating room have several advantages over conventional operating rooms,” said Majid Mughal, MD, cardiologist at McLaren Greater Lansing. “Benefits can include higher procedure accuracy, less operating time, and less risk of hemorrhage during transportation between radiology departments and operating suites.”

Hybrid operating rooms allow for minimally invasive repair of heart valves and treatment of arrhythmias, aortic aneurysms, and coronary arteries. There are a number of cardiac and vascular procedures performed in a hybrid operating room, including:

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)

Endovascular thoracic (TEVAR) or abdominal (EVAR) aortic repair

Combined percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) with structural heart interventions

Hybrid operating rooms provide flexibility in what surgeries can be performed, and the way they are designed is safer for advanced surgeries.

“Utilizing a hybrid operating room in various ways directly impacts patient safety,” said Dr. Mughal. “Everything can occur in one room; emergencies or complications can be handled in one spot without putting a patient’s safety at risk. Operating room staff does not have to be relocated for multi-faceted procedures, physicians have state-of-the-art imaging devices for better visualization, and improved safety prevents unnecessary operations.”

The hybrid operating rooms at the new McLaren Greater Lansing are one of the ways that they are providing high−quality care to the community.

For more information on McLaren’s cardiology program, including finding a cardiologist, click here.

To learn more about McLaren’s new health care campus, click here.

###

About McLaren Greater Lansing

McLaren Greater Lansing, is a tertiary teaching facility with 240 acute care beds, located in Lansing, Michigan on the southern edge of the Michigan State University campus. McLaren Greater Lansing moved to the new hospital building located at the new healthcare campus in Spring 2022. Among its services are a Level III Trauma Center/Emergency Department, Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute, comprehensive cardiac programs, medical/surgical units, and state-of-the-art women and children’s health services including a modern birthing center. Also located at the healthcare campus is the Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing and Outpatient Care Center.

Residency programs are affiliated with Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, and the Statewide Campus System. Residencies include family medicine, internal medicine, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, anesthesiology, and obstetrics/gynecology. Fellowships are offered in cardiology, hematology/oncology, gastroenterology, and pulmonary critical care. McLaren Greater Lansing also participates in a city wide residency programs in emergency medicine, neurology, urology, psychiatry, and physical and rehabilitation medicine.

McLaren confidentiality statement: “The information contained in this communication, including attachments, is confidential, may be privileged, and is intended only for the use of the named recipient(s). Unauthorized use, disclosure, forwarding or copying is strictly prohibited and may be unlawful. If you have received this communication in error, please notify me IMMEDIATELY at the phone number or pager listed above.”