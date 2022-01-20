Reasons Why You May Want to Consider a Doula

For those who are expecting, you may be busy planning out every last detail on your baby’s arrival, from writing a birth plan to how you will manage labor pain. One thing you may also want to consider: whether you want to hire a doula.

A doula is a trained professional who provides emotional, physical, and informational support to expectant parents throughout pregnancy, including during and after birth and postpartum. Doulas provide one-on-one prenatal meetings to support a healthy pregnancy, help customize each unique birth plan, and often stay on call 24/7 near due dates.

“I see a lot of benefits for patients who have doula support,” said Sandra Russell, DO, OB-GYN at McLaren Greater Lansing. “Doulas have the ability to spend a lot of time with the patient and build a close relationship that helps support their prenatal and birthing plan wants and needs.”

Expectant mother sitting on the sofa during a home visit from her happy doula. Smiling midwife touching the belly of a pregnant woman

Evidence suggests that in addition to regular prenatal and postnatal care, continuous one-on-one emotional and physical support provided by a doula can improve outcomes for women in labor, resulting in:

Decreased risk of cesarean births

Decreased risk of low 5-minute Apgar scores

Shortened duration of labor

Increased likelihood of a vaginal birth

Increased breastfeeding rates

During labor, doulas work closely with the expectant mother on breathing and relaxation techniques. And while visitor restrictions have been in place due to the pandemic, doulas can accompany the birthing mother at McLaren Greater Lansing in addition to their support persons.

“Doulas are able to be there for the patient during their entire laboring and give them continuous support and encouragement” said Dr. Russell. “They really are a natural extension to the entire team effort involved during labor.”

Dr. Russell recommends for those who are interested in hiring a doula to talk to their OB-GYN, who can provide more information on where to start. Interviewing your doula before hiring is also recommended to ensure they fit well with your needs.

McLaren Greater Lansing supports expectant families by working closely with the patient, their partner, and support team such as a doula, to ensure their delivery and care goes as smoothly as possible.