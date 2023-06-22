Vacations, weekend getaways, and urgent care situations can sometimes disrupt usual health routines and make planning ahead difficult. However, McLaren Now+Clinic at Walgreens recognizes the importance of ensuring patients have access to the medications they need, even when away from home. That is why they offer short term refills, providing peace of mind and convenience for patients on the go.

“We understand how important it is for our patients to have access to the medications they need while on vacation, away from home, and are unable to see their normal provider,” said Deborah Conlon, MSN, FNP-BC, vice president of retail clinic operations. “That is why we are happy to offer short-term refills so that our patients can stay on track with their medication regimen.

At McLaren Now+Clinic at Walgreens, patients can receive short-term refills for stable chronic conditions. These include commonly needed prescriptions such as antihistamines, and over-the-counter medications for simple ailments like headaches, upset stomachs, allergies, blood pressure, and cholesterol. Patients can also be seen for unexpected acute problems, such as swimmer’s ear, sunburn, earache, sore throat and poison ivy. These refills not only provide convenience for patients when they are away from home but also give them peace of mind, knowing they will have access to necessary medications in emergency situations.

McLaren Now+Clinic at Walgreens goes beyond offering short-term refills for prompt service in time-sensitive situations. The clinics offer weekend and weekday evening hours to care for a variety of illnesses and injuries, top ratings for care and service, and prioritized prescriptions at Walgreens for fast, one-step care.

“Our nurses have availability every day to care for Lansing and Okemos residents, fast,” said Conlon. “When time matters, we are the area’s best kept secret to feeling better fast.”

McLaren Now+Clinic is located in the Lansing Walgreens at 410 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI 48910 and the Okemos Walgreens located at 2131 W Grand River Ave, Okemos, MI 48864. The Okemos location remains open and accessible during the road construction. To schedule an appointment, or to learn more, visit https://www.mclaren.org/nowclinic.