The brand-new Karmanos Cancer Institute at the McLaren Greater Lansing health care campus is bringing innovative treatment options for cancer patients closer to home with the addition of the Varian TrueBeam™ radiotherapy treatment.

The Varian TrueBeam™ linear accelerator allows the radiation oncology team to treat many different types of cancers with pinpoint accuracy and precision. TrueBeam™ is also efficient. Treatments that often took 15 to 30 minutes can now be completed in less than five minutes. And when you are faced with cancer your time is precious.

“While building the new cancer center, we had patient needs and experience at the forefront of discussion and wanted to make sure that not only were we providing the best treatment to our patients, but also a comfortable setting,” said Michael Huberts, medical physicist at McLaren Greater Lansing.

The new space’s design is centered completely on patient safety and comfort with a uniquely designed treatment room to allow for a doorless entry, a large space for both patient and team members, and a calming feature image on the ceiling.

“With the linear accelerator we will be better able to tailor our treatment to the patient’s cancer,” said Amit Bhatt, MD, radiation oncologist at Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing.

The TrueBeam™ rotates around the patient to deliver a prescribed radiation dose from nearly every angle. It quickly generates 3D images that identify and target tumors with accuracy and speed even in sensitive areas such as the abdomen, liver, lung, breast, and head and neck.

“With the linear accelerator, a digital X-ray or a CT scan is done right here prior to the treatment and we can review the images and line up the tumor precisely, limiting exposure risks to nearby tissue,” said Huberts.

As for Huberts and the oncology team, they are excited to provide this state-of-the-art treatment to patients in the new center.

“We understand the stress and anxiety that can come with a cancer diagnosis, but we can help our patients overcome these feelings by delivering accurate and precise treatment for the best outcome in a soothing and inviting space,” said Huberts.

The all-new Karmanos Cancer Institute will open on February 28, one week before the new McLaren Greater Lansing hospital opens on March 6. The state-of-the-art cancer center will offer comprehensive oncology care, including advanced radiation therapy, multidisciplinary clinics, and private and semi-private infusion areas for patient comfort. Click here to learn more.

Click here to view a map of the new health care campus.