With the number of patients receiving hip and knee replacements growing every day, physicians are constantly finding new and improved ways to perform surgery, and the use of the Hana® Table is one of them.

“The Hana Table is a unique patient positioning tool that enables the surgeons to replace the hip through an anterior incision, without detachment of the muscle,” said Jason Cochran, DO, orthopedic surgeon at Michigan Orthopedic Center.

Traditionally, there have been three approaches used by surgeons: anterior, anterior lateral, and posterior approach. However, the anterior approach has been perfected, so it’s no longer necessary to cut muscle to get to the bone, making this a minimally invasive option.

“The Hana Table’s split design allows us to position the legs independently from each other,” said Dr. Cochran. “This enhances the exposure, for improved component placement. The Hana table also uses imaging during the procedure, for precision of the new hip replacement.”

The direct anterior approach, with the help of the Hana Table, is minimally invasive so that the incision is only 8-10 cm. It is also the only surgical approach that spares the muscles and tendons from getting cut. This leads to a quicker recovery with fewer restrictions after surgery for the patient.

“With recent advances, we are now using bikini incisions that aids in cosmetic scar appearance. We’re finding benefits to earlier healing and fewer wound complications by using this soft tissue technology,” said Dr. Cochran. “Our patients want to get better faster, and this elevates the level of care we can provide the community.”

Most patients that require a total hip replacement are eligible for an anterior approach, which is often preferred because the procedure can be less restrictive and facilitate faster recovery. Patients typically will see an earlier return to function by 3-6 weeks, and a lower rate of complications, such as hip dislocation, than with traditional approaches.

Dr. Cochran and Dr. Daniel Mesko, orthopedic surgeon, perform anterior hip replacement surgery using the Hana Table at McLaren Greater Lansing. The Hana Table can also be used for other procedures like hip fractures. Dr. Sheeba Joseph performs hip arthroscopies using the Hana Table as well.

For more information on the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing, click here.