The brightest minds in cancer care are coming together to work side-by-side at the Karmanos Cancer

Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing, opening doors to new frontiers in cancer care and research.

Opening February 28, the new cancer center is a collaboration between McLaren Greater Lansing, and the

Karmanos Cancer Institute, in partnership with MSU Health Care. The partnership will help recruit top

clinicians to the region, provide outstanding patient care, and access new life-changing therapies and

treatments.

“The new cancer center is a space where all our caregivers, from social workers to physicians, can work

together to ensure each patient receives the individual care and resources they need for the treatment of

their cancer,” said Amit Bhatt, M.D., Ph.D., radiation oncologist at the Karmanos Cancer Institute at

McLaren Greater Lansing. “This incredible facility will support the heart and soul of our patients through

massage and music therapy, nutrition counseling, and financial support, and will include advanced

telemedicine technology to facilitate communication with experts within the Karmanos network and the

state.”

Karmanos Cancer Institute is headquartered in Detroit, with 15 locations throughout Michigan and

northern Ohio. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is Michigan’s largest cancer care and research network.

Caring for approximately 12,000 new patients annually and conducting more than 800 cancer-specific

scientific investigation programs and clinical trials, Karmanos is among the nation’s best cancer centers

and is one of the 51 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United

States.

“Offering advanced cancer care and access to clinical trials to the Lansing community supports

Karmanos’ mission of leading the way in transformative cancer care, research, and education,” said Justin

Klamerus, M.D., MMM, president of Karmanos Cancer Hospital and Network. “The opportunity to

partner with our academic physicians in Detroit and at Michigan State University and Wayne State

University will help achieve the goal of eradication of cancer by bringing tomorrow’s standard of care to

patients in this region today.”

The Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing will be home to the Breast Imaging Center,

offering services such as screenings, biopsies, and surgical and reconstructive services; and a dedicated

immediate care facility for cancer patients to receive care by oncology-trained nurses and physicians in a

setting specifically created to accommodate those with compromised immune systems. The Cancer

Center will also include larger exam rooms to support a multidisciplinary approach to care ‑ where a

patient can meet with multiple physicians at one time ‑ and flexible infusion areas to offer patients the

choice of community or privacy when receiving treatments. The former MSU Health Care Women’s

Imaging Center will now be housed in the Breast Imaging Center.

“The close relationship between MSU Health Care and McLaren is now even stronger. Our mission is to

improve the health of the communities we serve and to support the research and academic missions of the

health sciences at Michigan State University. Our partnership with Karmanos Cancer Institute makes this

possible for cancer care here in Greater Lansing,” said Seth Ciabotti, CEO of MSU Health Care. “This

facility will help us recruit the best students, retain them as residents and fellows, and be part our

community while providing the very best care.”

“Karmanos is involved with nearly 70 percent of all new drugs that are approved in the United States for

treatment of cancer, and we typically offer those treatments to patients up to a year before they’re

commercially available and fully approved by the FDA,” said Dr. Klamerus.

Michigan State University Cancer is a founding member of the Big Ten Cancer Research Consortium.

The Big Ten cancer centers work together and conduct innovative clinical trials using the expertise of Big

Ten universities.

“By collaborating with Karmanos, the residents of greater Lansing now have access to an increased

number of clinical trials opportunities,” said Jatin Rana, MSU Health Care hematologist and oncologist

and medical director for the Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing. “This will include

MSU investigator-initiated studies, the Big Ten Cancer Research Consortium clinical trials and

Karmanos’ clinical trials.”

A wide array of cutting-edge treatments are available to patients within the Karmanos Cancer Institute

throughout Michigan, including bone marrow transplants and stem cell therapies in Detroit; the most

precise stereotactic radiosurgery system (SRS) utilizing the Leksell Gamma Knife® Icon™ in

Farmington Hills; and the McLaren Proton Therapy Center in Flint, an advanced radiation therapy that

spares healthy tissues and organs from unnecessary radiation so patients can experience fewer side effects

and complications.

“This project is so much more than just brick and mortar buildings. The talented people who will call

these spaces home will not only save lives, but help advance health care as a whole,” said Kirk Ray,

president and CEO of McLaren Greater Lansing. “The opportunities for advancements in research,

clinical trials, and integrated oncology care with Karmanos Cancer Institute and MSU Health Care mark

an exciting new chapter in the future of health care in our region.”

About McLaren Greater Lansing

McLaren Greater Lansing and McLaren Orthopedic Hospital operate the region’s most distinguished

cardiovascular and orthopedic surgery programs that—together with McLaren Greater Lansing’s

oncology, women’s care and wide-ranging diagnostic, therapeutic and surgical services—consistently

lead in clinical quality and efficiency. The hospitals are part of McLaren Health Care, mid-Michigan’s

largest health care system. Visit mclaren.org/lansing.

McLaren Greater Lansing’s new hospital opening March 6, 2022, is a tertiary teaching facility with 239

acute care beds, located on the southern edge of the Michigan State University campus. Among its

services are a Level III Trauma Center/Emergency Department, Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute,

comprehensive cardiac programs, medical/surgical units, and state-of-the-art women and children’s health

services including a modern birthing center. Also located at the healthcare campus is the Karmanos

Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing and Outpatient Care Center.

About McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care, headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan, is a fully integrated health network

committed to quality, evidence-based patient care and cost efficiency. The McLaren system includes 15

hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, a 490-member employed primary and specialty

care physician network, commercial and Medicaid HMOs covering more than 620,000 lives in Michigan

and Indiana, home health and hospice providers, retail medical equipment showrooms, pharmacy

services, and a wholly owned medical malpractice insurance company. McLaren operates Michigan’s

largest network of cancer centers and providers, anchored by the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute,

one of only 49 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S. McLaren

has 26,000 employees and more than 85,500 network providers. Its operations are housed in more than

350 facilities serving Michigan and Indiana.

About The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through

courage, commitment and compassion. Our vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health

Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in the state of Michigan. For more than

75 years, our administrative and research headquarters, along with our premier specialty cancer hospital,

have been located in downtown Detroit. Our 15 network sites throughout the state deliver market-leading

cancer care and clinical trials conveniently to the communities where many of our patients live. For more

information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org.

About MSU Health Care

MSU Health Care is the fully-integrated academic health center of Michigan State University,

representing more than 600 faculty and affiliate providers. Our commitment to safe, high-quality patient

care is realized through our comprehensive services for people of any age, education of the next

generation of health care providers and medical research. MSU Health Care providers treat ongoing

primary care as well as some of the rarest forms of cancer and neurological conditions along with

advanced surgical, pharmaceutical, rehabilitation, therapy and imaging services. With more than 100

affiliates located next door and as far as Ludington, Saginaw, Detroit and Marquette, MSU Health Care is

building health, hope and healing for Michigan. Our clinical efforts support future advancements through

academic and research initiatives at Michigan State University. healthcare.msu.edu